* Says trading improved in all key markets
* Demand for North Africa destinations remains weak
LONDON, March 29 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, said it was outperforming competitors in
Britain, helping to offset weaker trading in France, and overall
trading was in line with its expectations.
The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, said summer
holiday bookings had improved in all its key markets since it
last updated on trading in February.
"We are pleased with the development of bookings and pricing
in the UK, where we continue to outperform the market and have a
strong performance in online sales," chief executive Peter Long
said on Thursday.
TUI Travel said demand for holidays to destinations in North
Africa had remained week, particularly in France.
It has benefited from difficulties experienced by main rival
Thomas Cook, which issued a string of profit warnings
last year before securing a 200 million pounds ($317
million)bailout package from its banks.
Thomas Cook itself said on Wednesday its performance in
Britain had improved as a new advertising campaign and
improvements to its website boosted sales.
($1 = 0.6309 pound)
