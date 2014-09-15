UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 15 Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and majority owner TUI AG said they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium merger, creating a 6.5 billion euro holiday company.
Germany-based TUI AG already owns 55 percent of the London-listed firm and the companies had said in June that they were in talks regarding a merger.
The deal is in line with details announced in June with TUI Travel shareholders receiving 0.399 new TUI AG shares. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources