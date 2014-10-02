LONDON Oct 2 British tour operator TUI Travel said it would deliver full-year underlying operating profit growth of at least 9 percent, in line with its target, after selling at higher-than-average prices over the summer 2014 trading period.

The company, which is in the process of merging with its majority owner TUI AG to create the world's biggest leisure and tourism group, also said its winter 2014/15 overall bookings were up 2 percent and UK bookings for summer 2015 were already 11 percent higher.

The tour group also said in a trading update ahead of its preliminary results that it had booked a provision of 27 million pounds ($44 million) in the fourth quarter against loans made by its joint venture entity operating in the Russian and Ukrainian markets. (1 US dollar = 0.6169 British pound) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Sarah Young; Editing by David Holmes)