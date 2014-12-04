LONDON Dec 4 British travel group TUI Travel
, reporting its last set of annual results before it
merges with Germany's TUI AG, said profit rose 11
percent, beating forecasts, and the coming tie-up would
accelerate long-term growth.
Underlying operating profit for the year ended September
came in at 654 million pounds ($1.03 billion) on a constant
currency basis, compared to a company-supplied analyst consensus
forecast of 640 million pounds.
TUI in October said that operating profit would rise by at
least 9 percent, the upper end of its previous guidance for
growth of between 7 percent and 10 percent.
In September, the company and its German part-owner TUI AG
reached an agreement on the terms of a 6.5 billion euro merger
to create the world's largest leisure tourism group and the
tie-up is due to formally complete later this month.
"The merger with TUI AG will strengthen and future-proof our
combined Group," TUI Travel's chief executive Peter Long said in
a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.6378 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Karolin Schaps)