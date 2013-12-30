(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say statements refer
to London-listed TUI Travel, not Germany's TUI AG. Corrects
second paragraph to clarify Clemens is chief executive of TUI
Deutschland GmbH, not Germany chief at TUI AG)
BERLIN Dec 29 Travel and tourism group TUI
Travel PLC expects higher profit in Germany in the
current financial year ending in September after making strong
gains in pre-Christmas holiday bookings, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung reported.
"The early-booking wave is reaching us sooner than in past
years," Christian Clemens, chief executive of TUI Deutschland
GmbH was quoted by the newspaper as saying in an interview to be
published on Monday.
Clemens saw higher profit after double-digit percent gains
in vacation bookings in the two weeks before Christmas compared
with year-ago levels, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
TUI Deutschland GmbH is a subsidiary of TUI Travel PLC.
German travel and tourism group TUI AG owns a 54.48
percent stake in London-listed TUI Travel.
Earlier this month, TUI AG reported a 2 percent increase in
underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) for its total business in the 2012-13 year.
It said underlying EBITA should increase 6-12 percent in the
current business year, while turnover would rise 2-4 percent
from the 18.5 billion seen in 2012/13.
