FRANKFURT Jan 19 German tourism and
shipping group TUI AG has begun the search for a
chief executive to replace long-serving Michael Frenzel, a
German magazine reported on Thursday without citing sources.
Manager Magazin said the group, which controls London-listed
TUI Travel, was looking internally and externally for a
successor to 64-year-old Frenzel, in charge since 1994.
The report said Johan Lundgren, named deputy chief executive
of TUI Travel last October, was seen internally as a potential
successor.
Frenzel transformed the Preussag conglomerate, as it was
when he took over, into TUI AG via a series of acquisitions, and
his contract was extended only last year until end-March 2014.
TUI, which has resolved to offload its stake in container
shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd to concentrate on tourism
operations, said it had started to look for Frenzel's successor
but had picked anyone.
"Considering the complexity of the tourism business and the
great challenges at TUI, it is entirely natural that we start
the search for a successor early," TUI AG Chairman Klaus Mangold
said in a statement, adding there was no succession timeframe.
