FRANKFURT Dec 14 TUI AG, owner of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel, said it strives to pay its first dividend to shareholders since 2007 after once again omitting a payout for the fiscal year that just ended.

"We see the further consolidation of our finances as the top priority considering the current financial market environment," Chief Executive Michael Frenzel said on Wednesday.

"But of course we have resolved to re-establish our ability to pay dividends as soon as possible, and we see ourselves on track so far," he said.

TUI AG last paid a dividend in 2007, awarding 0.25 euros per share. Analysts on average see TUI paying 0.07 euros per share for the fiscal year to end-September 2012 and 0.28 euros for the following year, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)