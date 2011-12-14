FRANKFURT Dec 14 TUI AG, owner of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel, said it strives to pay its first dividend to shareholders since 2007 after once again omitting a payout for the fiscal year that just ended.
"We see the further consolidation of our finances as the top priority considering the current financial market environment," Chief Executive Michael Frenzel said on Wednesday.
"But of course we have resolved to re-establish our ability to pay dividends as soon as possible, and we see ourselves on track so far," he said.
TUI AG last paid a dividend in 2007, awarding 0.25 euros per share. Analysts on average see TUI paying 0.07 euros per share for the fiscal year to end-September 2012 and 0.28 euros for the following year, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.