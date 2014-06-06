* Stake held by Mordashov's S-Group Travel at 24.11 pct - TUI statement

* TUI spokesman says Mordashov's overall stake still above 25 pct

* S-Group's stake diluted due to convertible bond (Adds TUI spokesman saying Mordashov himself still owns over 25 pct, details)

FRANKFURT, June 6 German travel group TUI AG said in a statement on Friday that the stake held by Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov's investment vehicle S-Group Travel fell below the 25 percent and was 24.11 percent on May 28.

A TUI spokesman said later that other shareholders exercising a convertible bond had slightly diluted S-Group's stake but he added that Mordashov still owned more than 25 percent in total, including shares held outside S-Group. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Pravin Char)