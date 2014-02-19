UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 19 TUI AG shareholder and Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen is to sell a 15.7 percent stake in the German travel and tourism group via a placing, the bookrunner said on Wednesday.
Fredriksen's vehicle Monteray Enterprises will offload 39.7 million ordinary shares, with the price to be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process to start immediately, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources