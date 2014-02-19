FRANKFURT Feb 19 TUI AG shareholder and Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen is to sell a 15.7 percent stake in the German travel and tourism group via a placing, the bookrunner said on Wednesday.

Fredriksen's vehicle Monteray Enterprises will offload 39.7 million ordinary shares, with the price to be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process to start immediately, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Wednesday.

