FRANKFURT Feb 20 TUI AG shareholder RIU, the Spanish hotels group, is to increase its stake in the German travel and tourism group by around 2 percent as part of a placing by the group's second largest shareholder.

TUI AG shareholder John Fredriksen, the Norwegian shipping magnate, is using a 35 percent increase in the group's share price to sell a 15.7 percent stake, the bookrunner for the placing announced on Wednesday.

RIU will increase its stake to around 8 percent from 6 percent as part of the placing, according to a document sent to employees by TUI AG management.

TUI AG CEO Friedrich Joussen will also buy shares worth 500,000 euros as part of the placing, in which around 546 million euros' ($750.94 million) worth of shares will be placed.

Chief Financial Officer Horst Baier and chairman Klaus Mangold will buy 250,000 euros' worth apiece. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; editing by Edward Taylor)