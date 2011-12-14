FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's TUI AG , owner of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel , said it expects turnover and operating earnings to grow moderately in its current fiscal year, but warned of continued headwinds.

"The environment will remain challenging in the light of weaker economic growth in Europe and persistently high energy costs," Chief Executive Michael Frenzel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company reported its underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) edged up 1.8 percent to 600.1 million euros ($785.35 million), just above the 590 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)