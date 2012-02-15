HANOVER, Germany Feb 15 German travel and logistics group TUI AG reported a wider first-quarter core loss after political unrest in North Africa affected holiday bookings and its stake in shipping arm Hapag-Lloyd weighed on results.

For the year as a whole, TUI, which on Tuesday set out plans to exit the container shipping business completely, said it expects a slight increase in core earnings for the year.

TUI, which controls London-listed TUI Travel, reported first-quarter underlying loss before interest, tax and amortisation of 147.3 million euros ($193.4 million) and sales of 3.45 billion.

Analysts had been expecting TUI to report first-quarter sales of 3.38 billion euros and a core loss of 146 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Last week, TUI Travel said it had benefited from rival Thomas Cook's woes in the British market, as it reported a first-quarter operating loss of 109 million pounds ($172 million).

