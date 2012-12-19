FRANKFURT Dec 19 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG reported a better than expected 24
percent jump in full-year profit, as its holidays business and
hotels gained market share.
It said underlying earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) reached a record 745.7 million euros
($985.3 million) and turnover reached 18.3 billion euros.
Analysts had been expecting full-year underlying EBITA of
681 million euros on sales of 18.3 billion, according to a
Reuters poll.
TUI AG controls a 56 percent stake in London-listed TUI
Travel, the world's largest tour operator, which already
published results on Dec 4.