HANOVER, Germany Dec 18 German travel and
tourism group TUI AG reported an unexpected net
profit for the 2012/13 financial year, thanks to British and
German demand for holidays and restructuring measures.
The group, which announced on Tuesday it would pay a
dividend earlier than expected, reported full-year net profit
after minorities of 4.3 million euros ($5.9 million), against
expectations for a loss of 27.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
It said it expected turnover to rise 2-4 percent in the
current financial year to end September 2014, while underlying
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) would
increase by 6-12 percent from the 762 million reported for
2012/13.
TUI AG owns 54.48 percent of London-listed TUI Travel
, Europe's largest tour operator.