FRANKFURT Jan 16 The owners of TUI AG
are discussing a reverse takeover to combine the
German travel and tourism group with its UK-based subsidiary TUI
Travel in a bid to cut costs, three sources close to the
companies and their shareholders said.
"The idea is to bring two companies that operate in same
industry together. It is a story of synergies," a source close
to one of the shareholders said. "It is being discussed right
now that TUI Travel buys TUI AG," he added.
TUI AG owns 56.4 percent of TUI Travel, Europe's largest
tour operator formed after the merger of TUI AG's travel
business and British peer First Choice in 2007.
Both groups currently have their own headquarters - in
Hanover, Germany, and London respectively - and a merger could
potentially lift more than 500 million euros ($667.4 million) in
synergies, two sources said.
Analysts, however, have calculated a much lower number
closer to 100 million euros.
While TUI AG's main shareholders Alexey Mordashov and John
Fredriksen are lobbying for the idea of the reverse takeover,
many people at TUI AG oppose such a plan, fearing the German
operations would be sidelined, the sources said.
One of the sources said the original idea of buying the rest
of TUI Travel shares was not feasible because TUI AG lacks the
necessary funds, and it also has little prospect of successfully
raising money on equity markets given it trades at a hefty
discount to peers.
"There is no way to get the maths to work (for the original
idea)," the source said, adding a reverse takeover for around 10
euros per TUI AG share would create value for shareholders.
TUI AG, TUI Travel Plc and its main shareholders declined to
comment.