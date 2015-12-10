Bertelsmann 2016 core profit rises 3.3 pct on TV, music, services
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.
LONDON Dec 10 Travel giant TUI Group is likely to sell its Hotelbeds unit but is not considering a sale of its specialist holiday brands, Peter Long, joint-chief executive of the company told reporters on a call on Thursday.
TUI said in May that Hotelbeds, the biggest business-to-business accommodation wholesaler, was the subject of a strategic review. It reported core earnings (EBITA) of 117 million euros for the year ended Sept. 30.
"Whilst we haven't made a final decision at this point the likley outcome is that we will enter a sale process," Long said.
He said that the company was not considering selling its specialist units, including the Crystal and Hayes & Jarvis brands.
"We are not looking at an option in terms of not retaining those businesses within the portfolio," he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, March 28 Motoring group AA posted a full-year core profit of 403 million pounds ($506 million) on Tuesday, steady from the previous year and in line with expectations, supported by growth in new business.