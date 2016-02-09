* Turkey especially popular with German tourists
* Shifts capacity to Spain and Greece
* Invests in Cape Verde, Bulgaria to offer alternatives
* TUI underlying loss narrows in Q1
* Shares drop more than 3 percent
(Recasts with comments on alternative destinations)
HANOVER, Germany, Feb 9 TUI Group, the
world's largest tour operator, reported a 40 percent drop in
bookings to Turkey this summer due to safety concerns and said
it was investing in Cape Verde and Bulgaria as alternatives to
security-threatened North Africa.
Turkey is especially popular with German tourists, but has
seen demand slump after a suicide bomber killed 10 Germans in a
busy Istanbul square in January. Russians have been told to stay
away by Moscow following the shooting down of a military jet
last year.
Turkey has since offered jet fuel subsidies in a bid to
stimulate tourism demand.
TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said that around 14
percent of its customers had travelled to Turkey last summer but
it expects to send only 1 million tourists there this year,
compared with just under 2 million in a usual year.
In addition, the Zika outbreak in the Americas is also
troubling the travel industry, although Joussen said demand for
the Caribbean was booming and that he expected only a small hit.
TUI has already seen a sharp fall in holidays to Tunisia and
Egypt this winter.
But tourists shifting to Spain, in particular the Canary
Islands, and Greece, prompted TUI to confirm its forecast for
underlying earnings to rise by at least 10 percent on a constant
currency basis.
"The Canaries is pretty much booked out," said Joussen, who
is now sole chief executive after co-CEO Peter Long stepped down
at Tuesday's annual general meeting.
Hotel unit Riu was able to increase prices by 13 percent in
the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly since
the increased demand in the Canaries meant it did not have to
offer discounts on last-minute bookings.
But with a package holiday in a five-star hotel in Tunisia
costing about the same as for a two-star hotel in the Canaries,
TUI is looking for new destinations. Joussen said Bulgaria was
comparable to Tunisia price-wise, while the group was also
building hotels in Cape Verde.
"We are creating alternatives, but in the long term we
believe demand will come back," Joussen said, adding that he
expected demand for Turkey to recover quickly.
TUI reported a first-quarter underlying loss before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 101.7 million euros
($114 million), against a loss of 104.8 million one year ago.
Travel companies typically report a loss in the first quarter.
It also took a 42 million euro hit from a writedown of its
stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd after a drop in its share price.
Its shares dropped 3 percent after Barclays cut its earnings
per share target.
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Louise Heavens)