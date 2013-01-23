UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 23 TUI Travel PLC : * Offer talks terminated * Independent directors of TUI Travel note the statement made this morning by
TUI Ag * Independent directors of TUI Travel confirm that the parties are no longer in
discussions * Not in discussions with any other party regarding a potential offer for TUI
Travel
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources