PARIS/FRANKFURT Jan 16 Britain's TUI Travel
is in talks with Airbus and Boeing about
a potential plane order worth $6 billion at list prices to renew
its fleet over the next decade, sources familiar with the matter
said.
The order is expected to involve up to 60 narrowbody
airliners, amid brisk demand for the planemakers' latest
revamped models offering airlines 15 percent fuel savings.
Talks are at a preliminary stage but Boeing, which already
has two TUI-affiliated companies as airline customers, may have
an edge over its rival in the race to win the deal, the sources
said.
TUI Travel and both plane manufacturers declined to comment.