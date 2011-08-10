* CEO says benefiting from broader customer demographic

* CEO says customers still reluctant to sacrifice holiday

* Q3 operating profit up 57 pct to 88 mln stg

* Holidays left to sell in line with previous year

* TUI Travel up 2.6 pct; Thomas Cook up 3.2 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Aug 10 TUI Travel , Europe's biggest tour operator, said it was on track to meet expectations for the full year, in contrast to troubled rival Thomas Cook , boosted by a strong performance from its British and Nordic businesses.

The group, majority owned by German group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE), reported a 57 percent rise in operating profit to 88 million pounds ($143 million) in its third quarter to end June, benefiting from the late timing of Easter.

"This performance is particularly pleasing in the UK against a backdrop of weak consumer sentiment," Chief Executive Peter Long said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rival Thomas Cook has issued three profit warnings in the past year as British trading slumped dramatically, leading to the departure of veteran chief executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa last week.

Long attributed TUI Travel's outperformance to the strength of its Thomson and First Choice brands and the broader diversity of the group's customer base which has a high proportion of couples, especially 'empty nesters' whose children have left home and who have disposable income.

"We have a much broader customer base and a number of our customers are not being so adversely affected by the current economic environment," he told reporters on a conference call.

Thomas Cook sells more to younger families with children, who have been hardest hit by the tough economic conditions.

Although British consumer confidence fell towards a two-year low in July, Long said the group had seen good demand for holidays across the summer.

"I am of the firm opinion that those who are not facing uncertainty about job security and are not under huge financial pressure, will defer spending money on other things which are discretionary because they want their holiday. The core of our customers will not forego their annual holiday," he said.

Long also said Thomson and First Choice had benefited from offering a broader destination mix which has enabled them to offer alternatives to holidaymakers looking to avoid the unrest in Egypt and Tunisia.

"We are very well represented in the western Mediterranean and we've never had an over-dependence on one particular part of the market," he said.

Long said sales of higher-margin 'differentiated' holidays, such as Thomson's Sensatori affordable luxury holidays and First Choice holiday villages, had risen 40 percent during the period, boosting the overall performance.

Overall revenue rose by 13 percent to 3.8 billion pounds while underlying operating margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 2.3 percent.

TUI Travel said the amount of holidays it has left to sell was in line with last year and the group was confident of meeting expectations for the full year.

The average forecast for full year EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) stands at 468 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

TUI Travel shares were up 2.6 percent to 175 pence at 0930 GMT. Thomas Cook shares, which recently hit an all-time low, were up 3.2 percent to 55.2 pence.

"This was a solid update given the trading backdrop and the uncertainty triggered by events at Thomas Cook. There is no doubt that TUI Travel is weathering the storm better than most in the sector," said Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram. ($1=0.617 British Pounds) (Editing by Julie Crust and Mike Nesbit)