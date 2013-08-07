LONDON Aug 7 TUI Travel, the world's
largest tour operator, reported a 3 percent rise in
third-quarter profit and said it was confident of delivering
full-year profit growth of at least 10 percent.
The company, formed in 2007 through a merger between First
Choice Holidays and the Thomson tourism unit of German group TUI
, on Wednesday posted an underlying operating profit
of 76 million pounds ($117 million) in the three months to the
end of June on revenues 5 percent higher at 3.86 billion pounds.
The group, which owns six European airlines including
Britain's Thomson Airways, said 84 percent of its summer 2013
holidays were already sold.
"Given our current position we remain very confident of
achieving full year underlying operating profit growth of at
least 10 percent on a constant currency basis," the company
said.
Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen a fifth in the last
three months, closed at 401.5 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
group at around 4.4 billion pounds.