LONDON Dec 10 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, said full-year profit rose 13 percent,
beating the company's upgraded forecast, helped by the sale of
more higher margin holidays in its UK and German markets.
The British group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice
holiday brands, posted underlying operating profit of 555
million pounds ($909.45 million) for the year to the end of
September on a constant currency basis on revenue which rose 4
percent.
"We remain confident of delivering this year, in line with
our target to deliver 7 percent to 10 percent underlying
operating profit growth at constant currency over our five-year
growth roadmap," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
TUI lifted its growth forecast for underlying operating
profit to 11 percent in September from an estimate of 10 percent
given seven weeks earlier, citing strong demand for winter
holidays.