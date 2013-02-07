Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Feb 7 TUI Travel PLC : * Auto alert - TUI Travel Plc Q1 underlying operating loss 116 million
STG versus 109 million STG loss year ago * Underlying Q1 operating loss of £116M (2012: loss of £109M). * Summer 2013 bookings up 4% and January booking period up 2% * Strong trading in the nordic region and accommodation wholesaler. * Winter 2012/13 - 83% sold with higher margins and average selling prices in
key source markets * With a third of mainstream summer holidays sold to date * Q1 revenue 2.718 billion STG versus 2.845 billion STG, -4%
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.