* Sees FY 2013 towards top end of 7-10 pct op profit growth
guidance
* Says winter 2012/13 programme ended strongly
* Says "very strong" trading momentum continues into summer
2013
* UK and Nordic bookings up 9 pct with higher margins
LONDON, March 27 TUI Travel, the world's
biggest tour operator, said it was confident of hitting the top
end of profit guidance for 2013 after a strong finish to winter
trading and rising summer bookings.
The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Wednesday
said in a first half trading update that its winter programme
had ended strongly with higher sales at better average prices
helping to offset a 4 percent fall in total bookings.
The firm added that summer bookings were up 9 percent in its
UK and Nordic markets as austerity-hit consumers escape the
economic gloom with fixed-price getaways.
It said 46 percent of its mainstream summer programme had
been sold, with total bookings up 2 percent and its average
selling price rising by 5 percent.
"We are confident that our strategy is driving performance
and we continue to expect to be towards the top end of our
roadmap guidance of 7 to 10 percent underlying operating profit
growth for the 2013 financial year," the group said.
Earlier this month the group's Thomson Airways unit was
forced to switch customers to its Boeing 767 aircraft after
Boeing had failed to give it a new delivery date for its
first 787 Dreamliner jet. It did not give an update on the
situation on Wednesday.
Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen 35 percent in six
months, closed at 310.4 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business
at almost 3.5 billion pounds.