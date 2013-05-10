Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
May 10 TUI Travel PLC : * Underlying H1 operating loss of £289M (H1 2012: loss of £317M) * UK & nordics source markets delivered H1 revenue growth of 5% and 10%
respectively * Interim dividend increase of 10% to 3.75P (H1 2012: 3.40P). * Summer 2013 - 58% sold wth improved margins and average selling prices in key
source markets * Full year underlying operating profit growth anticipated to be at least 10%
on constant currency basis
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.