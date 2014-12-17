UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 Tukas :
* To sell company machinery and equipment for TRY 25.2 million ($10.79 million) plus VAT
* To lease sold machinery and equipment
* Sells machinery and equipment in order to pay credit debts
* Says selling of machinery and equipment will not affect company negatively Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3360 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources