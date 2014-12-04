UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects Dateline to Dec 3 instead of Nov 3)
Dec 3 Tukas Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :
* Said on Tuesday canceled multiple contracts in accordance with purchasing agreement with Okullu Gida Maddeleri
* Canceled contract with Omsan Lojistik on storage operations
* Canceled contracts on fleet leasing of 69 veichles
* Said on Tuesday that acquirer sets up its service systems and arranges new contracts
Source text: bit.ly/1tCIpuk
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources