Oct 24 Tulikivi Oyj

* Says operating profit in Q3 was 0.2 million euros versus 0.0 million euros

* Q3 net sales 9.8 million euros versus 12.1 million euros

* Q3 pretax profit 0.0 million euros versus loss eur 0.3 million

* Says net sales for 2014 are expected to total of approximately 40 million euros

* Says expects to post an operating loss of about 1 million euros