UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Tulikivi Oyj
* Says lowers its full-year net sales and operating result forecast
* Says net sales for 2014 are expected to total about 40 million euros (43.7 million euros in 2013)
* Says company expects to post an operating loss of about 1 million euros (loss 4.3 million euros in 2013)
* Says lowers forecast as a consequence of weak market conditions and sales that have not performed as well as expected
* Says full-year net sales were expected to be at same level as in 2013, and operating result was expected to be positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources