Sept 23 Tulikivi Oyj

* Says lowers its full-year net sales and operating result forecast

* Says net sales for 2014 are expected to total about 40 million euros (43.7 million euros in 2013)

* Says company expects to post an operating loss of about 1 million euros (loss 4.3 million euros in 2013)

* Says lowers forecast as a consequence of weak market conditions and sales that have not performed as well as expected

* Says full-year net sales were expected to be at same level as in 2013, and operating result was expected to be positive