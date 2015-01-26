Jan 26 Tulikivi Oyj :

* Lowers its full-year net sales and operating result forecast

* Says net sales for 2014 are expected to total 39.3 million euros ($44.15 million)

* Sees to post 2014 operating loss of about 2.4 million euros

* Impact of these measures will be felt during period 2014-2016