UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Tulikivi Oyj :
* Lowers its full-year net sales and operating result forecast
* Says net sales for 2014 are expected to total 39.3 million euros ($44.15 million)
* Sees to post 2014 operating loss of about 2.4 million euros
* Impact of these measures will be felt during period 2014-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.