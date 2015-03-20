LONDON, March 20 Africa-focused oil producer
Tullow Oil said it had raised an additional $450 million
of capital from existing lenders, boosting the energy firm's
financial strength amid weak oil prices.
Tullow said on Friday its lenders had agreed to extend
existing commitments by another $200 million, increasing
available debt to $3.7 billion.
The company also secured an additional $250 million from
lenders through a corporate debt facility that has now risen to
$1 billion.
This brings Tullow's total committed debt facilities to
around $6.3 billion, it said.
"Today's announcement demonstrates the resilience of our
debt capital structure and the quality of our portfolio to
generate significant liquidity, even at low oil prices," said
Ian Springett, Tullow's chief financial officer, in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)