LONDON Jan 13 Oil producer Tullow Oil
is planning to cut some of its 2,000-strong workforce, a source
familiar with the company said, starting an expected avalanche
of job losses in the sector as companies struggle to cope with
the slump in oil prices.
Oil companies across the globe have been hit by a 60 percent
drop in crude prices in seven months, putting them under
pressure to find new areas of their businesses where costs can
be trimmed.
"Tullow will be a smaller company," the source said, but
gave no indication on the number of jobs likely to be cut.
London-listed Tullow Oil employs more than 2,000 people
across 22 countries, with its African operations accounting for
half the total workforce.
The company has already cut its capital expenditure plans
for this year to $300 million, down from $1 billion invested in
the first half of 2014 alone.
It has also placed some of its smaller African offshore
drilling projects under review in an attempt to rein in
exploration costs.
Ratings agency Moody's said it expected staff reductions at
integrated oil companies this year as part of their efforts to
rein in costs.
Analysts at Barclays predicted that oil majors' capital
expenditure will fall by an average of 7 percent in 2015, with a
sharper focus on operating expenses, which include salaries.
British oil major BP has already announced a $1
billion restructuring programme that will involve thousands of
job cuts. Rival Shell, meanwhile, has said that it will
cut 5-10 percent of workers at its Albian Sands mining project
in Canada.
