ADDIS ABABA Oct 15 Tullow Oil said on
Tuesday it has started talks with the Ethiopian government to
extend its exploration licence, even though only two of four
wells it drilled in the past two years have shown "encouraging"
hydrocarbon finds.
In neighbouring Kenya, Tullow and its partner, Africa Oil
, have struck commercially viable deposits of oil in its
acreage in the Lokichar basin in the far north, where they have
discovered resources of about 600 million barrels.
Tullow said it will press on in Ethiopia.
"The hydrocarbon shows in the South Omo basin wells are
indicative of a working petroleum system and therefore the
acreage in southern Ethiopia remains prospective," the firm said
in a statement.
"We are engaged in licence extension discussions ... and we
are currently examining the substantial volume of drilling and
seismic data collected to decide our future exploration plans
for the southern Ethiopian acreage."
Tullow said it has also suspended drilling activities and
has reduced staff in the Horn of Africa nation.
Big oil and gas finds along Africa's eastern coast are
propelling an exploration boom.
Investor interest in Uganda's hydrocarbon potential has been
growing since the east African country discovered commercial
crude reserves in 2006, now estimated by government geologists
at 6.5 billion barrels.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho, editing by Louise Heavens)