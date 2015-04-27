April 27 Tullow Oil Plc

* Development work on ten project continues

* Ghana and côte d'ivoire maritime boundary arbitration update

* Itlos has rejected côte d'ivoire's request that ghana be ordered to suspend all oil exploration and exploitation in disputed zone including ten project

* Jubilee field is completely unaffected by this arbitration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)