ACCRA May 4 Production has restarted at Tullow Oil's 's offshore Jubilee field in Ghana and it is pumping 30,000 barrels of crude per day, the company's managing director in Ghana Charles Darku told an investor forum on Wednesday.

Production at Jubilee was interrupted earlier this year due to a technical problem but the company is considering three potential fixes and will make a decision by mid-year on which one to pursue, Darku said. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)