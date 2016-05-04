(Adds quote, context, detail)

ACCRA May 4 Production has restarted at Tullow Oil's 's offshore Jubilee field in Ghana and it is pumping 30,000 barrels of crude per day, the company's managing director in Ghana Charles Darku told an investor forum on Wednesday.

Production at Jubilee was interrupted earlier this year due to a technical problem involving a damaged turret bearing but the company is considering three potential fixes and will make a decision by mid-year on which one to pursue, Darku said.

"We have started production. As of today we are hitting 30,000 barrels per day," Darku told the forum in Ghana's capital Accra.

Last year, Jubilee produced an average of 103,000 bpd.

The Africa-focused producer said in April it would have to lower its production outlook due to the technical problem, which forced a longer-than-planned shutdown.

Paul McDade, Tullow's chief operating officer, told the forum that he expected to surpass previous production levels once the issue is sorted out.

"When we have resolved the problem with the turret we would like to get back up to those levels (103,000 bpd) and move up towards 120,000 (bpd)," he said.

The company's TEN project in Ghana's waters is due to come on stream in the middle of this year and once that major capital commitment is over the company will begin to deleverage, chief executive Aidan Heavey said. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier and David Evans)