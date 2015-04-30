(Adds CEO on takeover prospects and oil prices, and shares)
LONDON, April 30 The chief executive of
Africa-focused Tullow Oil has ruled out a takeover of
the company, saying the involvement of several African
governments in its projects would make it too complicated to
buy.
The oil industry, hit by a collapse in crude prices on the
back of a global supply glut, is ripe for takeover deals as
cash-rich players can target smaller firms, a reality
highlighted by Shell's $70 billion move for BG.
But Tullow CEO Aidan Heavey said he had not received any
offers for his company, which reported first-quarter trading in
line with expectations on Thursday after making its first loss
in 15 years in 2014.
"You will be negotiating with every country in Africa. It's
a monumental task, it's a distraction, we don't even think about
it," he said.
London-listed Tullow has oil assets spread across the
African continent, including Ghana, Kenya and Uganda, where
state oil companies require an involvement in energy projects.
The company is in the process of making cost cuts of around
$500 million over the coming three years, a process which is
expected to come at a one-off $45 million cost in the first half
of 2015 to cover redundancies and closures.
Oil production from Tullow's fields was in line with
expectations in the first quarter, as were revenue and cost of
sales.
"Incremental positives within the release are a strong Q1
production performance and encouraging appraisal results from
Kenya's South Lokichar basin," said analysts at Barclays, who
rate Tullow's stock as overweight.
Shares in Tullow were up 0.1 percent at 0844 GMT.
Tullow shares reached a five-month high earlier this week
following a favourable ruling by an international maritime
tribunal that allowed it to continue development of its TEN oil
field off the coast of Ghana, removing a major uncertainty
obstacle.
Heavey, an oil industry veteran with over 30 years
experience, said he expected oil prices to recover to around $90
per barrel within the next couple of years.
"Supply won't meet demand in a couple of years," he said,
referring to growing demand and an emerging supply gap due to
the lack of major exploration over the past years.
