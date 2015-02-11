LONDON Feb 11 Africa-focused oil and gas
explorer Tullow Oil has reported a $ 2billion pre-tax
loss, its first in 15 years, and has scrapped a dividend payment
as it deals with the consequences of fallen oil prices.
The London-listed FTSE 100 company will also cut
operating and administrative costs on top of a slimmed down
investment budget, aiming to save $500 million over three years,
it said.
Oil companies across the globe have been hit by a 50 percent
drop in crude prices in eight months, putting them under
pressure to make new cost cuts.
Tullow scrapped its final dividend payment, resulting in a
full-year 2014 payout to shareholders of 4 pence per share
versus the 12 pence paid in each of the past three years.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)