LONDON Feb 11 Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil has reported a $ 2billion pre-tax loss, its first in 15 years, and has scrapped a dividend payment as it deals with the consequences of fallen oil prices.

The London-listed FTSE 100 company will also cut operating and administrative costs on top of a slimmed down investment budget, aiming to save $500 million over three years, it said.

Oil companies across the globe have been hit by a 50 percent drop in crude prices in eight months, putting them under pressure to make new cost cuts.

Tullow scrapped its final dividend payment, resulting in a full-year 2014 payout to shareholders of 4 pence per share versus the 12 pence paid in each of the past three years. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)