LONDON, July 1 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has raised its West African full-year production guidance after its flagship Jubilee offshore Ghana field produced more than expected.

The London-listed company, which last month agreed to pay $250 million to settle a tax dispute with the Ugandan government, now expects to produce 66,000-70,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its West African fields, up from 63,000-68,000 bpd previously forecast.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)