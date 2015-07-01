(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
* Production forecast raised after strong West African
performance
* Tullow made first pretax loss for 15 years in 2014
* Shares up 2 pct
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 1 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil
has raised its full-year production guidance after its
flagship West African oil fields produced more than expected,
lifting its shares more than 5 percent.
The London-listed company, which last month agreed to pay
$250 million to settle a tax dispute with the Ugandan
government, now expects to produce between 72,000 and 78,000
barrels per day (bpd) this year, up from the previously expected
69,000-77,000 bpd.
"Our major oil-producing assets in West Africa have
performed strongly and we have upgraded our 2015 full-year
production forecast accordingly," Tullow Chief Executive Aidan
Heavey said in his company's trading statement.
The upgrade, which boosted Tullow's share price by up to 5.4
percent in early trading on Wednesday, relieves some of the
pressure on a company hit hard by a sharp drop in oil prices and
poor exploration results that led to its first pretax loss for
15 years in 2014.
By 0756 GMT the company's shares were up 2 percent at 347
pence.
"Confirmation of steady progress on the TEN development in
Ghana and in East Africa, combined with an improved 2015
production outlook, is the best investors could reasonably hope
for," Barclays analysts said.
Tullow said that its TEN oil project in Ghana was on track
to deliver first production in mid-2016, an event analysts see
as a turning point as years of high investments are expected to
start paying off for the company.
Tullow's first-half revenue came to $800 million, against
$1.3 billion a year earlier, while gross profit was $300
million, down from $700 million at the mid-point of 2014.
The oil company also said that it made a $40 million
write-off on its exploration assets in the first half of the
year. Tullow announced in January that it had been forced to
write off $2.3 billion in 2014 in relation to unsuccessful
exploration work and a number of its assets after the oil price
rout.
To shield itself from further unexpected oil price
movements, Tullow has increased its forward oil sales. It has
hedged 34,500 bpd of production in the second half of the year
at an average price of $85.98 per barrel, it said.
Brent crude is currently trading at about $63 a barrel.
