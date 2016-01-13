LONDON Jan 13 Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it had enough cash to weather low oil prices this year as it entered 2016 with $1.9 billion in cashflow and loans from banks, and expected its TEN oil field in Ghana to start up this summer as planned.

The Africa-focused oil company booked impairments and exploration write-offs totalling $1.15 billion last year but said it expected full-year gross profit of $600 million on revenue of $1.6 billion.

The company, like its peers struggling with a collapse in oil prices to 12-year lows, will publish final results on Feb. 10. It cut estimated 2016 capital expenditure to $1.1 billion from $1.2 billion previously.

