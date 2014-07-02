LONDON, July 2 Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil
reported a $415 million pretax write-off in net
exploration in the first half of 2014 after disappointing
results in Mauritania, Ethiopia and Norway.
Despite poor exploration results in these basins, the
Africa-focused explorer maintained its full-year production
guidance of 79,000-85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Tullow is focusing on drilling in new exploration sites in
Kenya and Ethiopia this and next year and continuing steady
production from its flagship Jubilee oil field in Ghana.
"With potential basin-opening wells across the portfolio
coming up in the second half of the year and strong revenue and
cash flow, Tullow is in a strong position for the remainder of
this year and into 2015," said Chief Executive Aidan Heavey.
He also said its asset disposal programme was making steady
progress, with further deals expected to divest its remaining UK
and Dutch North Sea portfolio.
