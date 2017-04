CAPE TOWN Oct 27 Tullow Oil, which expects to get a Ugandan production license this year, hopes to make a final investment decision on the project in 2017 with the first oil flowing from the East African country in 2020, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"You need a pipeline route firmed down and then you need to get FID (final investment decision). So FID probably in early 2017 and three years later, first oil," Tullow chief executive Aidan Heavey told Reuters on the sidelines of the Africa Oil Week conference organized by Global Pacific & Partners. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)