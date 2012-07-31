* Tullett profit down 7 percent to 73.7 mln pounds

LONDON, July 31 Tullett Prebon said it does not expect much improvement in the next six months as a sluggish global economy and euro zone debt crisis inevitably reduced trading volumes resulting in a 7 percent fall in its first-half profit.

"Market activity has been subdued in recent months and it seems reasonable to expect that it will remain so during the second half, particularly in comparison with some periods of more heightened activity during the second half last year," said Chief Executive Terry Smith.

"Market conditions are expected to continue to be challenging."

The British inter-dealer broker reported profit down 7 percent to 73.7 million pounds for the first six months on flat revenue at 455.1 million pounds ($714.2 million).

Like-for-like revenue was down 5 percent but earnings were propped up by the inclusion of Convencao, the Brazilian broker acquired in August 2011, and Chapelaine, the U.S. broker bought in January this year.

Tullett said European revenue was flat while earnings in the Americas were down 13 percent because "activity... has declined in the region".

"These shares will remain sensitive to sentiment on future trading activity levels," said analyst Robin Savage of Canaccord Genuity.

Tullett competes with ICAP, BGC Partners and GFI Group to match the buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps.

Earlier this month, ICAP blamed a slowdown in broking activity for a 9 per cent drop in first-quarter revenue. ($1=0.6372 British pounds) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mike Nesbit)