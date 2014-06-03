LONDON, June 3 Terry Smith, the chief executive
of Tullett Prebon and a prominent figure in London's
financial circles, could leave the interdealer broker as early
as the end of June, a source familiar with situation told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Smith, who has led Tullett since 2006, is stepping away from
the London-based brokerage to focus on Fundsmith, the asset
management firm he founded in 2010, the source added.
The Financial Times newspaper earlier said that Tullett was
in advanced talks to appoint a successor after a nine-month
search by headhunters Spencer Stuart.
The FT said former Nomura and Lehman Brothers
executive John Phizackerley is the leading contender to fill the
role.
Tullett Prebon declined to comment.
