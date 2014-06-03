LONDON, June 3 Terry Smith, the chief executive of Tullett Prebon and a prominent figure in London's financial circles, could leave the interdealer broker as early as the end of June, a source familiar with situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Smith, who has led Tullett since 2006, is stepping away from the London-based brokerage to focus on Fundsmith, the asset management firm he founded in 2010, the source added.

The Financial Times newspaper earlier said that Tullett was in advanced talks to appoint a successor after a nine-month search by headhunters Spencer Stuart.

The FT said former Nomura and Lehman Brothers executive John Phizackerley is the leading contender to fill the role.

Tullett Prebon declined to comment. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Greg Mahlich)