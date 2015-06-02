LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Interdealer brokers Tullett Prebon and Trad-X are in talks about collaborating in the production of mid-swap reference prices, used daily by syndicate desks to benchmark yields on new bonds.

The firms are discussing pooling liquidity in Europe in a bid to dislodge ICAP's grip on mid-swap reference pages, and are set to sign a memorandum of understanding in the coming weeks.

"The market has become aware that those firms are talking," said a source with knowledge of the situation. "Certainly historically ICAP has been the sole provider, but there is no reason why there should not be more competition."

In taking on ICAP, Tullett and Trad-X are expected to focus on the fact that their offering would be more automated than that from ICAP, which combines voice and electronic data. The prices are provided free of charge, but brokers expect to get a bigger slice of execution business based on being the reference.

With the interest rate swap market until recently conducted over the phone, syndicate desks have historically relied on broker indications to benchmark bond issue prices. However, an indication is no guarantee that a swap can be executed at that price and makes no allowance for liquidity.

As trading of swaps has moved onto electronic venues, often using central limit order-book protocols, the quality of pricing information has improved, leading some to question whether ICAP's continued use of voice data has become an anachronism. ICAP's interest rate swap business in euros is around 80% voice.

Swap pricing has become more contentious following a long-running CFTC probe into price manipulation of the ISDAfix benchmark for rates swaps, run by a group of banks and ICAP. Barclays in May became the first bank to be fined for attempting to manipulate the benchmark over a five-year period ending in 2012. ICAP last year lost administration of the benchmark to Intercontinental Exchange. It continues to cooperate with regulators, it said in a statement.

Neither Tullett Prebon nor Trad-X were available to comment. However, Trad-X chief executive officer Daniel Marcus in February called on regulators to examine the issue of reference screens.

"Movement of reference screens from singular voice indicative screens - of which one has become the market standard - to an aggregated irrefutable CLOB submitted reference screen is a natural and obvious next step," he wrote in a blogpost.

"Such a move would give the market and regulators alike confidence in the entire level of pricing of a debt issuance and any subsequent swap, and as such, warrants deeper examination as part of the Fair and Effective Markets (FEMR) review."

Syndicate desks, meanwhile, have been watching developments closely.

"It's an interesting topic and one that has been exercising syndicate," said the head of EMEA fixed income syndicate at one bank. "Obviously a number of other platforms are marketing themselves, and certainly we have no real preference for one over another, but we do want to be sure to have a fair and reasonable reference level."

Another head of syndicate said there was no specific suggestion that the current provider was defective, but also that there was no inherent problem with using a variety of sources. A third syndicate head agreed that the current reference was satisfactory in terms of pricing and transparency, but added that competition was a good thing for the market.

"Certainly over that past 12 to 18 months, there seems to be increasing competition out there, and a realignment of what is required," said Armin Peter, Head of European Debt Syndicate at UBS. "E-trading brings a new level of transparency because it's a tradeable price you are using as a reference."

