LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Interdealer brokers Tullett Prebon
and Trad-X are in talks about collaborating in the
production of mid-swap reference prices, used daily by syndicate
desks to benchmark yields on new bonds.
The firms are discussing pooling liquidity in Europe in a
bid to dislodge ICAP's grip on mid-swap reference pages, and are
set to sign a memorandum of understanding in the coming weeks.
"The market has become aware that those firms are talking,"
said a source with knowledge of the situation. "Certainly
historically ICAP has been the sole provider, but there is no
reason why there should not be more competition."
In taking on ICAP, Tullett and Trad-X are expected to focus
on the fact that their offering would be more automated than
that from ICAP, which combines voice and electronic data. The
prices are provided free of charge, but brokers expect to get a
bigger slice of execution business based on being the reference.
With the interest rate swap market until recently conducted
over the phone, syndicate desks have historically relied on
broker indications to benchmark bond issue prices. However, an
indication is no guarantee that a swap can be executed at that
price and makes no allowance for liquidity.
As trading of swaps has moved onto electronic venues, often
using central limit order-book protocols, the quality of pricing
information has improved, leading some to question whether
ICAP's continued use of voice data has become an anachronism.
ICAP's interest rate swap business in euros is around 80%
voice.
Swap pricing has become more contentious following a
long-running CFTC probe into price manipulation of the ISDAfix
benchmark for rates swaps, run by a group of banks and ICAP.
Barclays in May became the first bank to be fined for attempting
to manipulate the benchmark over a five-year period ending in
2012. ICAP last year lost administration of the benchmark to
Intercontinental Exchange. It continues to cooperate with
regulators, it said in a statement.
Neither Tullett Prebon nor Trad-X were available to comment.
However, Trad-X chief executive officer Daniel Marcus in
February called on regulators to examine the issue of reference
screens.
"Movement of reference screens from singular voice
indicative screens - of which one has become the market standard
- to an aggregated irrefutable CLOB submitted reference screen
is a natural and obvious next step," he wrote in a blogpost.
"Such a move would give the market and regulators alike
confidence in the entire level of pricing of a debt issuance and
any subsequent swap, and as such, warrants deeper examination as
part of the Fair and Effective Markets (FEMR) review."
Syndicate desks, meanwhile, have been watching developments
closely.
"It's an interesting topic and one that has been exercising
syndicate," said the head of EMEA fixed income syndicate at one
bank. "Obviously a number of other platforms are marketing
themselves, and certainly we have no real preference for one
over another, but we do want to be sure to have a fair and
reasonable reference level."
Another head of syndicate said there was no specific
suggestion that the current provider was defective, but also
that there was no inherent problem with using a variety of
sources. A third syndicate head agreed that the current
reference was satisfactory in terms of pricing and transparency,
but added that competition was a good thing for the market.
"Certainly over that past 12 to 18 months, there seems to be
increasing competition out there, and a realignment of what is
required," said Armin Peter, Head of European Debt Syndicate at
UBS. "E-trading brings a new level of transparency because it's
a tradeable price you are using as a reference."
