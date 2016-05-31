BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 The alternative investments arm of interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc named Alastair Sword as its global head based in London.
Prior to joining Tullett Prebon Alternative Investments (TPAI), Sword was head of Asian sales at Roubini Global Economics.
TPAI combines the infrastructure of Tullett Prebon with buy-and-sell side expertise of the alternatives industry via its teams in London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.