France to hold U.S. roadshows to attract business to Paris post-Brexit
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
July 6 The alternative investments arm of interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to trade open-ended and specialist real estate funds.
Prior to joining Tullett Prebon Alternative Investments (TPAI), McKell was a secondary market broker with Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, responsible for establishing markets and trading unlisted real estate funds in the UK and Europe.
TPAI combines the infrastructure of Tullett Prebon with buy-and-sell side expertise of the alternatives industry via its teams in London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.