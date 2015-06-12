June 12 British interdealer broker Tullett
Prebon Plc said it expected costs to rise less than 1
percent of its annual revenue as it planned to further expand
its broking business in the energy sector.
Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and swaps, said more than three quarters of
the costs would be incurred this year as it moves to diversify
its client base.
The company reported revenue of 703.5 million pounds ($1.1
billion) in 2014.
Chief Executive John Phizackerley would also announce senior
management hires at the company's capital markets day on Friday,
Tullett Prebon said in a statement.
Tullett Prebon shares fell 1 percent to 398 pence in thin
early trading on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6444 pounds)
