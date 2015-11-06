Nov 6 Tullett Prebon Plc said it expected full-year underlying operating profit margin to be about 1.5 percentage points lower than last year, hurt by increased investment costs and revenue fall in the second half of the year.

The British interdealer broker also said that it would cut headcount and fixed costs to mitigate further reduction in market volumes since the end of June, particularly in Europe.

These actions will result in a cut of around 5 percent front office jobs in traditional interdealer product areas, with the costs involved charged as an exceptional item in its 2015 accounts. Tullett did not say how many jobs it would cut.

The company employed 2,536 full-time equivalent employees and directors worldwide in 2014, according to the company's annual report posted on its web site.

Tullett, whose brokers match buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps, said in June it expected costs to rise less than 1 percent of its annual revenue as it planned to further expand its broking business in the energy sector. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)